How do Clemson's recruiting graphics compare to other schools?

By September 2, 2021 2:02 pm

September 1 was a big day for prospects in the Class of 2023.

It marked the official date that coaches and staffs of programs across the country could officially begin directly contacting some of the best prospects in the junior class.

And with that comes some creative graphics from the recruiting department sent out to recruits, which have been plastered all across Social Media.

Here’s a look at what Clemson sent out to some 2023 prospects. Some of these graphics were posted on Twitter, while others were obtained by the Clemson Insider.

Courtesy of Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian 2023 quarterback Christopher Vizzina

That’s compared to other high-profile Power 5 schools around the country.

Here’s what programs like Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, LSU, UNC, Florida State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Notre Dame and Penn State sent out to the prospects that they’re recruiting in the 2023 class.

