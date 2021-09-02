Tigers reach out to talented local corner

When the clock struck midnight on Sept. 1, college football coaches could begin directly contacting prospects in the class of 2023 via text messages or direct message on social media platforms.

One junior in the 2023 class whose phone has been blowing up since then is Travon West, a talented local cornerback from Wren High School in Piedmont.

“Coaches from many schools have hit me up and let me know I’m at the top of their list,” West told The Clemson Insider.

Clemson coaches are among those who have been in contact with the 6-foot, 165-pound West, who holds half a dozen scholarship offers and figures to have more on the way in the future.

“It feels great, knowing the hometown team is showing interest in me,” he said of hearing from the Tigers.

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed have both reached out to West.

“Coach Reed was just telling me to remain humble, always work hard, and block out the distractions,” he said.

In addition to communicating with Reed and Venables by phone, West has had the chance to spend time with them in person when he was on campus for the Dabo Swinney Camp in June and feels they are people he can develop a great relationship with.

“100-percent feel like I can build a strong bond with both coaches,” West said.

“Everyone is energetic and ready to go,” he added of Clemson’s staff in general based on his interactions with them at camp. “They also all treated everyone like they’re family and like they’d want to be treated.”

Along with Clemson, West was able to visit West Virginia, Penn State, South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia Tech this summer, while he plans to see games at Clemson, West Virginia and Penn State during this season.

West’s offer list currently includes West Virginia, Kansas State, Charlotte, Marshall, Troy and Eastern Kentucky. Although Clemson hasn’t yet offered, it is still one of the schools standing out to him at this point in his recruiting process.

“Clemson and West Virginia,” he said.

An offer from the Tigers would certainly have a major impact on the local talent’s recruitment.

“If I were to get an offer from Clemson, it’ll be amazing,” he said. “It’ll definitely shift my recruitment in a big way!”