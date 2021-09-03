3 keys for a Clemson win against Georgia

The time has nearly come for Clemson and Georgia to put the ball down and play out their primetime opener in Charlotte.

So what do the Tigers need to do to increase their chances of pulling out a win Saturday night inside Bank of America Stadium? Here are three keys for Clemson:

Stop the run

Georgia’s offensive identity has long revolved around the running game and then working from there. The Bulldogs were’t great at it last season — Georgia ranked 56th in rushing offense last season — but with one of the SEC’s deepest backfields (Zamir White, James Cook, Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton are all options there), the Bulldogs figure to try to get the ground game going again.

Clemson counters with a defense that finished 15th nationally against the run last season and has all but one regular starter back, including every significant contributor along the defensive line. How intact the defensive front is Saturday remains to be seen, but removing the running game from the equation and making the Bulldogs one-dimensional would help Clemson’s cause. Because if the Tigers can pin their ears back and get after a non-mobile quarterback like J.T. Daniels, it’s advantage Clemson.

Stay balanced (or something close to it)

Speaking of running the ball, Clemson would like to be more consistent after finishing in the bottom half of the ACC in that category last season. The Tigers start the post-Travis Etienne era with their own list of backfield options (Lyn-J Dixon, Kobe Pace and Will Shipley to name a few), but Clemson is likely going to have to get creative against what’s been the nation’s top run defense the last two seasons.

Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt are massive bodies and future pros on the interior of Georgia’s defensive line, so perhaps the Tigers try to get the running game going on the edge. Maybe Clemson uses some screens and other quick-hit passes as an extension of the running game. But Clemson needs to be able to keep Georgia’s defense honest. D.J. Uiagalelei is the far more mobile quarterback in this game, but, similar to Clemson’s defense against Daniels, if he’s having to run for his life under constant pressure, it wouldn’t bode well for the Tigers.

Limit the mistakes

Season openers aren’t always the most aesthetically pleasing games, and given the caliber of teams in this one, there are going to be some miscues. But who can commit less drive-killing penalties? And who can stay away from the backbreaking turnovers? In a game that should be tightly contested throughout, these kinds of mishaps could make all the difference.

Of note: Clemson forced the fourth-most turnovers in the country last season (23) and finished 22nd in turnover margin (plus-0.67). Georgia? 59th and 74th, respectively. Clemson was 6-0 when winning the turnover battle last season and is 78-5 in those games during the Dabo Swinney era.

