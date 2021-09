The countdown is on to one of the biggest games in college football this season — Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. clash between third-ranked Clemson and No. 5 Georgia in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Clemson’s Baylon Spector, D.J. Uiagalelei and head coach Dabo Swinney discuss the huge matchup in The Clemson Insider’s “Breaking It Down with Bri” feature with Bri Hentschel.