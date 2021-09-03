Christian McCaffrey 2.0? Pollack thinks it's this Clemson freshman

CHARLOTTE — David Pollack on Friday took his turn heaping praise on one of Clemson’s freshman running backs. He did so with a lofty comparison.

Will Shipley has generated plenty of buzz inside and outside of the Tigers’ program ever since arriving on campus in January. The five-star signee will put his skill set on display for the first time in a Clemson uniform Saturday when the Tigers open the season against Georgia inside Bank of America Stadium, the same place an NFL running back that Pollack likened to Shipley also performs on Sundays.

“I’m interested to see Will Shipley,” said Pollack, a college football analyst who’s part of ESPN’s weekly pregame show, College Gameday. “He’s going to be Christian McCaffrey 2.0.”

Pollack’s reference was to the Carolina Panthers’ star running back, who was taken by the team in the first round of the 2017 draft. McCaffrey, a former Heisman Trophy finalist at Stanford, has already rushed for 3,145 yards in his pro career, but he’s been just as much of a problem for NFL defenses as a receiving threat.

Whether it be releasing into the flat, motioning out of the backfield or lining up on the outside, McCaffrey has proven to be one of the NFL’s most versatile backs. His receiving yards (2,672) nearly match his rushing output through his first four seasons in the league.

Pollack envisions a similar kind of role for Shipley in Clemson’s offense this fall, and for good reason. In addition to rushing for 55 touchdowns during his prep career at Weddington (North Carolina) High, Shipley also had 1,411 receiving yards and averaged 16.8 yards per catch. He caught 23 touchdown passes.

Coaches and teammates have raved about Shipley’s speed during the preseason, which is something the Tigers might try to use in a variety of ways as they try to replace the backfield production they’ve lost with Travis Etienne no longer around.

Senior Lyn-J Dixon, sophomore Kobe Pace and another freshman, Phil Mafah, are among the other backs available to help with that, but Shipley has a skill set that separates him from the rest of the backs. Shipley also got reps as a punt returner during fall camp and could be used in that role as well.

“He’s got that ability to be that kind of guy,” Pollack said, referencing his McCaffrey comparison.

