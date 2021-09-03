Clemson releases UGA game hype video narrated by Tajh Boyd

Clemson is ready for its top-five matchup against Georgia at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Charlotte.

Ahead of the showdown between the third-ranked Tigers and No. 5 Bulldogs in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium, Clemson Football released a hype video narrated by Tajh Boyd.

Check out the video below:

Time to take the first step. Let's climb. pic.twitter.com/XjbmGa5dh9 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 3, 2021

