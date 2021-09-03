Herbstreit believes this could be an X-factor for Clemson against UGA

CHARLOTTE — Kirk Herbstreit fully expects Clemson’s clash with Georgia on Saturday to be a four-quarter game.

In fact, one of ESPN’s most visible college football analysts said he believes it ultimately will come down to which team makes a major blunder in a crucial time that proves to be too much to overcome. But Herbstreit said he’ll be keeping an eye on one specific aspect of the Tigers’ offense that he belives could become another X-factor against a stingy Georgia defense.

“Going back to Tahj Boyd, Deshaun (Watson) and Trevor (Lawrence), I’ve done so many big Clemson games,” Herbstreit said. “And the bigger the game, the more the quarterback run game is a factor. So I would think if they follow that, they’re going to have to use (D.J. Uiagalelei’s) legs.”

Herbstreit said he was “so impressed” with the way Uiagelelei performed in his two spot starts for Lawrence last season. Most of that success came through the air with Uiagalelei throwing for more than 700 yards against Boston College and Notre Dame and nine touchdowns on the season. But Uiagalelei, who’s taking over as the Tigers’ full-time starter this season, also scored four rushing touchdowns on 28 carries.

Clemson ideally would like to be balanced against Georgia’s defense, but the Bulldogs have statistically been the toughest defense to run against the last two seasons. The duo leading that charge, interior defensive linemen Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt, are back for a defense that’s allowed less than 3 yards a carry during that span.

Combine that with the fact that Travis Etienne is no longer around and Clemson has some question marks on the interior of its offensive line, and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has alluded to the fact that the Tigers might have to implement different elements of the ground game Saturday, including perimeter runs and the possibility of more run-pass options with Uiagelelei.

So it won’t be a surprise if the Tigers increase their 6-foot-4, 247-pound signal caller’s workload in the ground game, but Herbstreit said Uiagelelei’s size makes him a different kind of runner than Watson and Lawrence were within Clemson’s offense. What exactly that might look like with Uiagalelei behind center is intriguing for Herbstreit.

“Deshaun and Trevor had the ability to get out in space and pick up huge yards,” Herbstreit said. “I haven’t seen D.J. enough, but he’s 250 pounds. He looks like a more between-the-tackles kind of runner, kind of like a tight end.

“’m interested to see how Tony Elliott comes up with a new way of attacking without that ability to have not just a quarterback that can run but a quarterback that can make you really pay for it with his feet.”

Herbstreit believes Uiagalelei’s mobility could show up the most when buying time to throw against a Georgia defense that figures to put its share of pressure on the sophomore quarterback.

“I think D.J. looks like a guy that’s going to run to throw,” he said.. “If he’s going to scramble, he’s not looking to run like Trevor would. He’s looking to buy time and then throw the ball downfield.”

