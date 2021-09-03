Podcast: Can Clemson shut down Bulldogs' running game?

With one day remaining until Clemson and Georgia meet in a top 5 matchup at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, Levon Kirkland and myself breakdown some of the matchups, especially what it could mean for the Tigers if defensive tackle Tyler Davis is unable to play Saturday night.

Georgia beat writer, Brandon Sudge, from the Macon Telegraph joins the podcast to breakdown the Bulldogs and gives us the latest information on Georgia’s injury situations heading into the game. Sudge also gives us his prediction for Saturday night.

