Recruits give their predictions for Clemson vs. Georgia

Clemson is set to do battle in a top-10 showdown against Georgia on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte (NC.). It will be a nationally televised primetime game at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Ahead of the marquee matchup, The Clemson Insider reached out to a number of Clemson commitments and other recruits to get their predictions. Here’s what they had to say:

Clemson commit Cade Kubnik, 2022 5-star QB, Austin, Tex. (Westlake): “Oh man. I’m gonna say 41-27. Clemson.”

Clemson commit Keon Sabb, 2022 4-star ATH, Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy): “31-28 Clemson.”

Andre Greene Jr., 2022 4-star WR, Richmond, VA. (St. Christopher’s School): “Being that I’m recruited by both schools. I’ll have to pass on a score prediction. However, I think whichever team wins, it’ll be 7 points or less.”

Josh Sapp, 2022 3-star TE, Greenville, S.C. (Greenville High School): “47-21. Clemson, of course.”

Joshua Miller, 2023 3-star OL, Colonial Heights, VA. (Life Christian Academy): “Clemson > Georgia 41-21”

Antonio Cotman Jr., 2023 4-star CB, Colonial Heights, VA. (Life Christian Academy): “Clemson 30 – Georgia 27”

Troy Ford Jr., 2023 4-star DL, Savannah, GA. (Calvary Day School): “I am of course going to bet on the Tigers! I have them winning by at least 2 touchdowns.”

Tomarrion Parker, 2023 4-star DL, Phenix City, Ala. (Central): “24-24 tie breaker to kick off the season.”

Luke Brown, 2023 4-star OL, Paris, Tenn. (Herny County): “I think Clemson has it. I think it’ll probably be 35-27.”

Travon West, 2023 CB, Anderson, S.C. (T L Hanna): “Clemson 28 – Georgia 10”

Kaleb Black, 2023 WR, Spring, Tex. (Klein Oak): “35-14 Clemson”

Jayden Bradford, 2024 4-star QB, Chapin, S.C. (Chapin): “My prediction for the game is Clemson will come out on top in a nail-biter, 35-31.”

