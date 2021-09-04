Bart Boatwright's First Half Photo Gallery: No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 5 UGA

CHARLOTTE — No. 3 Clemson trailed No. 5 Georgia, 7-0, at the end of the first half on Saturday night in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium.

The lone points came on a pick-six by Georgia’s Christopher Smith, who returned an interception thrown by D.J. Uiagalelei 74 yards to give the Bulldogs the lead at the 2:58 mark of the second quarter.

Check out photos from the first-half action in Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery: LINK.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks