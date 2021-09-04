ESPN College GameDay analysts make their picks for Clemson vs. UGA

ESPN’s College GameDay crew has made their picks for Saturday’s primetime showdown between third-ranked Clemson and No. 5 Georgia at 7:30 p.m. in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Kirk Herbstreit did not make a prediction for this game, as he will be calling the game on ABC with Chris Fowler and reporter Holly Rowe.

Desmond Howard picked Clemson, while David Pollack and Lee Corso went with Georgia. Corso faked like he was going to pick the Tigers at first.

Pollack: “Because of that physicality, I think they (Georgia) get it done.”

Howard: “This is a heavyweight matchup. This is like what we’ve all been waiting for. You look at Georgia’s defense, the front four, stout. But going up against this Clemson offense, you saw Coach (Dabo Swinney) talk about Justyn Ross, what he brings to this unit. I gotta go with the Clemson Tigers.”

Corso: “You can see my pick is easy — Clemson … Not so fast, my friends! Year of the Dawg.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks