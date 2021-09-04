Former Tiger excels in first start with new team

Looking for an opportunity to receive more carries and be a feature back elsewhere, Chez Mellusi transferred to the University of Wisconsin, back in June and ultimately won the starting job outright.

The former Clemson Tiger made his debut with the Badgers in a 16-10 loss to Penn State.

Mellusi had 31 carries with 121 rushing yards (3.9 YPC) and a rushing touchdown. He scored Wisconsin’s lone touchdown on the afternoon, finding the endzone on a three-yard score to cap off a 10-play, 75-yard drive.

Mellusi recorded 24 carries across 10 games for the Tigers last season. He surpassed that total in his first game in a Badgers’ uniform.

Can confirm Chez is not easy to bring down. 😱@chez_mellusi // @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/clwPgR74q4 — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) September 4, 2021

