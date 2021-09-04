Former Tiger feels he can be himself again with new NFL team

A former Clemson standout feels like he can be himself again with his new NFL team.

After being traded from the Houston Texans to the New York Jets in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round draft pick this past Sunday, former Clemson defensive end Shaq Lawson took to Twitter and made his feelings known on his new home in New York.

“Woke up today feeling blessed,” Lawson tweeted. “I can finally be myself up here.”

Playing as a 3-4 outside linebacker with the Miami Dolphins last season, Lawson didn’t feel as comfortable as he did from 2016-19 when he played with the Buffalo Bills in a 4-3 scheme.

Now back in a 4-3 defense with the Jets, Lawson believes it will help him flourish while allowing him the freedom to do less thinking and play faster.

“I played in Miami last year, and I was a 3-4 guy. I played outside linebacker,” Lawson said to the media this week. “This defense, you don’t have to go think, you can just go attack and be aggressive. It takes the thinking out of football. So, that’s what I mean when I was being myself. A guy I could bring my personality, actually be myself and show what type of guy I am.”

Lawson was a first-round pick of the Bills in 2016 following his Clemson career from 2013-15. He was a consensus All-American in 2015 and the ACC Defensive Player of the Year that season.

In five NFL seasons, the former Daniel High School star has accumulated 20.5 sacks, including 16.5 in four seasons with the Bills.

Lawson was asked if he believes playing in the Jets’ defense will help increase his production.

“Yes sir, hopefully,” he said. “That’s something I did when I was at Buffalo. That’s the last time I felt like I was myself.”

