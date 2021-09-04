What They Are Saying: Clemson targets and commits show out in Week 3

By Staff Reports | September 4, 2021 9:41 am ET

A number of Clemson’s commitments and recruiting targets in the Class of 2022 took the field on Friday night and shined under the bright lights.

Check out what Twitter had to say about them:

Hello, Jaren Kanak. The Clemson commit burst through for 58-yard TD run. 7-0 Hays 54 seconds into the game — Rick Peterson Jr. (@RickieKSHSAA) September 4, 2021

Hays defeats Wichita East 35-6 behind a big night from Clemson commit Jaren Kanak: 248 rushing yards, 162 passing yards and 76 punt return yards. Hays defense was lights out, holding a Blue Aces offense that averaged 40+ points a game in 2020 to under a TD. #sportsinkansas — Sports in Kansas (@sportsinkansas) September 4, 2021

Hays High Kanak to Dale 98 yds for the score: pic.twitter.com/EdoEE9I3hA — Hays HS Athletics (@HaysHighAD) September 4, 2021

Klubnik with a dime and the Chaps are on the board. pic.twitter.com/nTcyIcJIMX — Matt Galatzan (@matt_galatzan) September 4, 2021

10-0 | 5:59 1Q | Westlake leads Trinity Klubnik finds a guy over the middle but no dice on third down from the +10. Chaps settle for three on the following play to add to their lead. #txhsfb | @dctf + @GameOnSportsPro pic.twitter.com/aItGvHbB7j — Fraz 🐙 (@UncleFraz) September 4, 2021

5 yard TD run by Klubnik! 20-0 Westlake leads Trinity 20-0! #GoChaps pic.twitter.com/wMq3zyZqVN — WestlakeNation (@Westlake_Nation) September 4, 2021

Westlake QB Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) takes it himself to give the Chaps a 20-0 lead over Euless Trinity in the 2nd quarter.#TXHSFB | @HornSports pic.twitter.com/Yk0LnzA139 — Devon Messinger (@devonmessinger) September 4, 2021

Klubnik keeps it again. Westlake 27 – Euless Trinity 0, halftime. pic.twitter.com/leGqwH8pgR — Rocky Osborn 🤘🏽🏈🧡🌈 (@rockyknowsbest) September 4, 2021

GRAAT TEAM WIN (Ohio Takeover)😆 — Jihaad Campbell (@RealJihaadC) September 4, 2021

Early 2nd quarter,

Red Raiders quarterback Pro Franklin rolls left, throws toward the end zone, but Mavs defensive back and Clemson commit, Jeadyn Lukus picks it off at the 3-yard line.

⁦@jlukus04⁩ ⁦@WSPA7⁩ pic.twitter.com/wYvRxSHCvl — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) September 4, 2021

Greenville strikes first vs. rival Mauldin as ⁦@PrometheusFran1⁩

throws back to Tyler Brown & the wide out quickly goes deep to Josh Sapp for a 40-yard touchdown,

⁦@GHS_Raiders⁩ up 7-0.

⁦@WSPA7⁩ pic.twitter.com/s30uFXHPgG — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) September 3, 2021