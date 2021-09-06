Clemson releases protocols for fans in Death Valley

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson Athletics announced details on the 2021 Clemson Football fan experience on Monday. The guidelines and policies for home games within Memorial Stadium begin Sept. 11, as Clemson kicks off against SC State at 5 p.m. A limited number of tickets are available at ClemsonTigers.com as Clemson celebrates Land Grant Day, First Responders Day and honors C.J. Spiller on his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Key Things to Know

Before you Leave your Home:

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, please consider transferring your tickets to someone else or staying home.

All ticketing is mobile for 2021. Fans should download tickets before leaving home and add them to their mobile wallet to present at the gate.

Parking placards are required for reserved IPTAY parking lots.

Parking

A traditional tailgating experience is planned for 2021.

Lots open at 6 a.m. for games that kick off prior to 3:30 p.m., and 8 a.m. for all later kickoff times. For Clemson’s game against SC State on Sept. 11, lots open at 8 a.m.

At the Stadium