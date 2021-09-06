Former Tiger reportedly waived by NFL team

By Staff Reports | September 6, 2021 11:00 am ET

A former Clemson standout is reportedly being waived by an NFL team.

The Las Vegas Raiders are waiving former Clemson and All-ACC safety Tanner Muse, according to a report from NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

After being selected by the Raiders in the third round (100th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft, Muse missed all of his rookie NFL season in 2020 after suffering a toe injury in training camp.

Muse, who moved to linebacker with the Raiders, recorded 10 tackles, half a sack, a pass deflection and quarterback hit in three preseason games this year.

Muse finished his Clemson career from 2015-19 with 237 tackles (10.5 for loss), 15 passes broken up, 4.0 sacks, seven interceptions for 102 yards (including a 64-yard return for a touchdown), a forced fumble and a 63-yard fumble return for a touchdown over 59 career games (39 starts).

A surprise: The #Raiders are waiving linebacker Tanner Muse, source said. Muse was a third-round pick out of Clemson in 2020. Missed his entire rookie season because of a toe injury, but took starter reps throughout camp and was a core special teamer. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 6, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks