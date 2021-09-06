From the Sidelines: Clemson-Georgia

From the Sidelines: Clemson-Georgia

Football

From the Sidelines: Clemson-Georgia

By September 6, 2021 9:58 am

By |

Each week I share some thoughts after watching the Tigers From the Sidelines.

In this week’s edition some thoughts after watching the border war From the Sidelines of Bank of America Stadium Saturday night.

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

17hr

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said during his Zoom conference call with the media on Sunday that the Tigers came away from Saturday’s 10-3 loss to Georgia “pretty good” from a health standpoint. However, (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home