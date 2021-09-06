Swinney announces DB will miss season

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney passed along some bad injury news for his team during his Monday night radio show.

“We didn’t know last night. We thought he was going to be OK, be able to go. But Lannden Zanders hurt his shoulder again,” Swinney said. “He is going to go ahead. … We are going to go ahead and do surgery, so he will be out for the rest of the year.”

Zanders, who revealed during fall camp that he played through an injured shoulder last season, played only a handful of snaps in Clemson’s loss to Georgia on Saturday. Freshman Andrew Mukuba got the start in his place at strong safety.

“That is going to be a long-term injury, so we really hate that for him,” Swinney said. “But in the long run, it may be the best thing for him.”