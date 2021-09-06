Top Palmetto State prospect says ‘it was great’ to hear from Tigers

One of the Palmetto State’s top prospects has seen his recruiting process heat up since Sept. 1, when college football coaches and recruiting staffs were allowed to begin actively reaching out to high school juniors in the 2023 class via text messages and direct messages on social media platforms.

Dorman High School (Roebuck, S.C.) four-star offensive lineman Markee Anderson told The Clemson Insider that he was contacted by 32 coaches when the calendar turned to September.

“It’s been amazing getting to hear from all these coaches,” he said.

For Clemson, it was offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell, offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, offensive line analyst Thomas Austin and director of recruiting Jordan Sorrells who all reached out to Anderson.

“It was great finally being able to text and receive messages from them,” Anderson said. “They said they were looking forward to talking to me and seeing me down there for a game.”

Anderson said he plans to attend some games at Death Valley this season and is “looking forward to it a lot.” He visited South Carolina for its game vs. Eastern Illinois this past Saturday and is slated to return to Columbia for the Gamecocks’ game against Kentucky on Sept. 25.

The 6-foot-6, 303-pound Anderson has an offer from South Carolina to go with offers from Florida State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Arkansas, while he is garnering interest from schools such as Auburn, LSU, Tennessee, Louisville, Missouri, Vanderbilt and Coastal Carolina.

This summer, Anderson visited South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia Tech along with Clemson, where he competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

Dorman High School has sent a bunch of players to the Clemson football program in the past, and Anderson would love to have the opportunity to continue the local talent pipeline and have the chance to suit up for the Tigers in the future.

“To get an offer from Clemson would mean a lot,” he said. “The great coaching staff [stands out].”

Anderson is tabbed by 247Sports as the No. 2 prospect in the state of South Carolina, No. 8 offensive tackle nationally and No. 129 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class. Rivals ranks him as the No. 3 prospect in the Palmetto State and considers him the No. 14 offensive guard in his class.

