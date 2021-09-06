Uiagalelei hears social media haters, but keeping perspective with his word of the year

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott met with the media on Monday and talked about the hateful messages he has received from some fans on social media in the aftermath of the third-ranked Tigers’ 10-3 loss to No. 5 Georgia on Saturday in Charlotte.

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei spoke with reporters on Monday as well and was asked if he turns off social media or looks at it after a game like Saturday’s, when he completed 19-of-37 passes for 178 yards with one interception – the pick-six from Georgia’s Christopher Smith that turned out to be the difference in the contest.

“For me, I look at social media,” Uiagalelei admitted. “I look at it a little bit, I look at it here and there. I see the comments and stuff like that. But for me, it’s kind of like you don’t want to look at the social media and pay too much attention to it when you play good, because you don’t want your head to get big. Then again, when you lose, you don’t want to look at it too much to where it’s going to put you down.”

Uiagalelei added that his main word of the year is “trust,” and he knows God has a plan for him.

So, Uiagalelei intends to keep trusting in God’s plan as he goes throughout the rest of his sophomore season with the Tigers.

“He never says ‘oops.’ God has a plan, he always has a plan in mind,” Uiagalelei said. “So, whatever is a part of his journey. I’m going to continue to trust his path that he has for me. So, just continue to keep fighting and just keep following his path.”

