2023 Texas WR: 'Feels great to have school like Clemson recognize you'

One junior in the 2023 class whose phone has been blowing up since Sept. 1 is Kaleb Black, a talented 3-star receiver from Klein Oak High School in Spring (Tex.).

Black was more than happy to hear from Clemson, in addition to coaches from Baylor, Wisconsin, Memphis, Louisiana, Marshall, Houston, Rice, Mizzou and Tulsa.

The Tigers showed love to a receiver, they’ve expressed interest in before.

“It felt really good. You know it’s always great to have a school like that recognize you and show love,” he told The Clemson Insider.

Black had previously been in contact with Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham. However, he heard from a number in Clemson’s recruiting department.

“They said they were happy to reach out and communicate with me,” Black said.

While he didn’t hear about coming up to The Valley for a game this season, he does believe he’ll have that conversation when he hears from Grisham in the near future. Black indicated that this was pretty much said from the number that texted him.

Black camped at the Dabo Swinney Camp earlier this summer and had a chance to be coached up by Grisham. The two were able to bond as Clemson’s wide receivers coach took Black and his family for a visit around campus and broke down a film of some legendary former Tigers receivers.

“The Clemson visit was great,” Black told The Clemson Insider back in early July. “I liked the coaching, it was a lot of hands-on coaching. Me and my teammate because of our performance we got to do a visit. The visit was real cool. They showed us around the school and we got to take photos in the uniform.”

In addition to Clemson, Black camped at Baylor and took visits to each of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

Although Clemson has yet offered, it’s still one of the schools standing out at this point in his recruitment process. Black’s current offer list includes Houston, Kansas, Tulsa and Wisconsin.

