Recruits react to Clemson-UGA game

Clemson fell just short against Georgia in a stout defensive matchup that featured two top-5 teams at the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

After the game, The Clemson Insider reached out to a number of prospects, who were in attendance, to get their reactions from the game and their overall experience at such a marquee game. Check out what they had to say:

Oscar Delp, 2022 4-star TE, Cumming, GA. (West Forsyth High School): “The game was awesome I had a great time. I loved what both teams did with the TE.”

Andre Greene Jr., 2022 4-star WR, Richmond, Va. (St. Christopher’s School): “We had a great time at the game. It was definitely a defensive battle. I’m sure I’ll get to see more games during the season to get a better idea of how I would fit into their offense. It was the first game of the season with two excellent teams.

Kelby Collins, 2023 4-star DE, Gardendale, Ala. (Gardendale High): “It was a great experience, both fan bases are crazy.”

Christopher Vizzina, 2023 3-star QB, Birmingham, Ala. (Briarwood Christian): “I had a lot of fun. It was a defensive game for sure.”

Joshua Miller, 2023 3-star OL, Colonial Heights, Va. (Life Christian Academy): “It was a good time, I enjoyed the atmosphere. The energy was through the roof all night.”

Jayden Bradford, 2024 4-star QB, Chapin, S.C. (Chapin High School): “It was a great game to go to and watch the Clemson fans were very passionate throughout the game and I feel like if they had a little more time they could’ve pulled it out.”

Hevin Brown-Shuler, 2024 4-star DT, Atlanta, GA. (Pace Academy): “The game was electric. The fan base from both organizations is crazy. I expected for it to be a tight game especially having two young QB’s who by the way did well. Although I have an offer from UGA and often get checked on by Clemson, I never had an expectation on who would win, I just wanted to see a great competitive game in which I did witness.”

Kam Pringle, 2024 OT, Dorchester S.C. (Woodland): “It was definitely a great experience! Seeing all the live high-speed action and physicality of two great teams is definitely a crazy experience! Really enjoyed my time and met some other cool recruits!”

