Report: Former Clemson standout to sign with new NFL team

A former Clemson standout is reportedly getting a fresh start in the NFL.

After being waived by the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, former Clemson and All-ACC safety Tanner Muse — who moved to linebacker with the Raiders — is signing with the Seattle Seahawks practice squad according to a report from NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

After being selected by the Raiders in the third round (100th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft, Muse missed all of his rookie NFL season in 2020 after suffering a toe injury in training camp.

Muse recorded 10 tackles, half a sack, a pass deflection and a quarterback hit in three preseason games this year.

The Belmont, N.C., native finished his Clemson career from 2015-19 with 237 tackles (10.5 for loss), 15 passes broken up, 4.0 sacks, seven interceptions for 102 yards (including a 64-yard return for a touchdown), a forced fumble and a 63-yard fumble return for a touchdown over 59 career games (39 starts).

