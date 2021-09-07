Shipley: 'It was unreal for me'

Will Shipley’s first collegiate game was baptism by fire.

Having not played football for almost two years, there’s an adjustment period. But after that first play, Shipley told reporters on Tuesday that he was “ready to go.”

Chills running down his spine, Shipley felt like he belonged.

“It was unreal for me. Going back to Charlotte and playing a top-5 matchup for my first college game, really my first football game in almost two years,” Shipley said. “Just getting back out there and playing for Clemson University, it was unreal. It’s something that I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

Hailing from Matthews (NC.) Weddington High School, just outside of Charlotte, Shipley had a large contingency of family and friends on hand for Saturday’s marquee matchup at Bank of America Stadium.

Since coming over from Weddington, Shipley’s been able to immediately come in and earn the respect of his teammates right away. Clemson has been so impressed with the true freshman running back that he was used as a multi-purpose weapon in the team’s first game of the season.

“I think the most important thing is I’ve just kept my head down and I’ve worked,” Shipley said. “That’s the one thing when I came in here that I told myself I was gonna do and I was gonna hold myself to that. If you don’t do that at Clemson, then the opportunity isn’t going to present itself.”

Shipley has stayed true to himself and it’s paid off.

He’s been here since January and some of the seniors on the team already consider him to be a leader. That was before he even played a game.

“It’s crazy to hear them say that. From guys like James Skalski and D.J. (Uiagalelei), who I look up to,” he said. “It means a lot and gives me responsibility to continue to put in that work and continue to gain that respect from my teammates. To be a leader, day in and day out, it means a lot to me. I’m just trying to keep it up and do the most that I can for my teammates.



Speaking of that, Shipley found himself wide open on Clemson’s second play from scrimmage on a wheel route. While the stats might signal to the contrary, Shipley has already made himself a fixture in the passing game and looked more than comfortable doing so.

“I feel like I’m real comfortable,” Shipley said. “Just coming in here early in January, getting a bunch of balls in spring camp all the way throughout the summer skills and drills and even throughout fall camp, just creating that chemistry with D.J. and the other quarterbacks. I’m really comfortable catching the ball out of the backfield and I’m comfortable with helping the team any way that I can. If that’s catching the ball, then that’s what I want to do.”

Going back to the play in question, Shipley realized he was open, but insisted that his quarterback made the right read. Uiagalelei had an open Davis Allen over the middle of the field, but Georgia’s Devonte Wyatt made a terrific play, batting the ball down at the line of scrimmage.

“Davis Allen was the first read. He was open,” Shipley said. “It just ended up getting batted down. Credit No. 95 on Georgia getting his hands up. I was open, but D.J. did make the right read.”

Seeing how Clemson used Travis Etienne and its other running backs in the passing game helped draw Shipley to Tiger Town.

“That’s what I wanted to be used as ever since I was in high school,” he added. “I think that’s something that makes me who I am. I’m dynamic, I can kind of get out of the backfield, catch the football, just take one guy out of coverage. Any way I can possibly do that and utilize me in that type of way is something that was definitely intriguing to me. I’m looking forward to how it develops in the future.”

Shipley didn’t get a ton of carries (4) in Saturday’s game, but none of the running backs did for that matter. Shipley, Kobe Pace and Lyn-J Dixon combined for 24 yards on nine attempts, while Uigagalei had 14 carries with -22 yards.

How does Shipley self-evaluate his performance with there being so few opportunities out of the backfield?

“I think with all the opportunities that I got, I’ve got to make something happen,” he said. “I come in here as a freshman, they give me opportunities and I can’t be getting the ball four times for only seven yards. The opportunities were there. I got to make a guy miss…I’ve got to make a play whether it’s one carry or 10 carries. I put that on myself.”

Going back, Shipley says he’s looking at the details, the little things. They all add up. While it’s something that the untrained eye might not see, it’s something that sticks with Shipley after a couple of days of film study.

“If I do that right, then I could be breaking it for a big touchdown and give the offense some momentum,” Shipley said. “It’s just really all the little details that I’ve got to pick up on. I’m not even talking about with the ball in my hands. Without the ball in my hands, I really got to impact the game. I could have helped our offensive line out. I could have picked up a couple of blitz pick-ups that I missed. I put that on myself. I got to make something happen when the opportunity presents itself.”

Shipley has yet to be caught in the open field during practice. However, he knows there’s still a way to go. There’s work to be done, but he’s not backing down from the challenge that comes with the territory.

“I like to think that I’m one of the fastest guys on the team, but my in-game speed has a lot of improving to do from a mental standpoint,” he said. “I won’t be able to fully exhibit my speed until I’m there mentally and confident. I’m looking forward to improving that.”

