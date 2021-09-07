Swinney responds to Georgia's COVID spike

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart announced at his Monday press conference that his team was experiencing several breakthrough cases of COVID-19.

“I’ll be honest with you, I’m as concerned as I’ve ever been, because we have three or four guys out with COVID and we have a couple staff members that have been out with COVID here recently,” Smart said. “For us, we’re at our highest spike. And people are talking about vaccinations, well, these are people that are vaccinated. We’re talking about breakthroughs, and so that concerns you, not only for the players on your team that are unvaccinated, that are playing and not playing, because we want everybody to be safe. But it concerns me for the players that are vaccinated that we could lose them.”

Swinney was asked on his Monday night radio show by a caller what he had heard about the COVID spike at Georgia following the game with the Tigers.

“Yeah I don’t know,” Swinney said. “I did hear that tonight. I think they said they had four people. I think that is right but I am not 100 percent sure. They will let our medical people know if there is a concern on that end. Because I don’t know who they are. I don’t even know if they played in the game. Their medical people will communicate with ours.”

