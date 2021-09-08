Bresee matches lofty expectations with 'best game' at Clemson

Expectations were high for Bryan Bresee coming off his freshman All-America season.

Yet, at least in his coach’s eyes, Clemson’s young defensive tackle may have surpassed them with his first performance of the new campaign.

“He played his best game, in my opinion, since he’s been here,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday.

Bresee was the nation’s top overall recruit in the 2020 recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite. He was inserted into the starting lineup almost immediately and earned ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors a season ago after notching 33 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and four sacks in 12 games, 10 of which he started.

But Swinney has said in the past that Bresee accomplished most of that with sheer talent as a newcomer still adjusting to the college level. Swinney said the difference in the 6-foot-5, 310-pounder’s development since last season has been “night and day.”

“This time last year, he was kind of a big ole dancing bear and just played high,” Swinney said. “He was violent and all of that but just so much to learn from a technical standpoint, precision in what he was doing as far as our games and twists. Really good knowledge of protection and block recognition. Really all of those types of things.”

Bresee has morphed into a focal point for many opposing teams when it comes to game planning for the Tigers’ defense, but he still made his presence felt, banged up and all. Bresee left Saturday’s game against Georgia and went into the injury tent for a brief evaluation of his shoulder but eventually returned. And despite the attention he got from the Bulldogs’ offensive line — Clemson also played without Bresee’s running mate on the interior, Tyler Davis — he still finished with six tackles and one tackle for loss.

It was part of a collective effort from the Tigers’ defense that limited Georgia to 256 total yards and 4.2 yards a play. With more refined technique to go along with his natural talent, Swinney expects Bresee to be at the forefront of Clemson’s plan of attack against opposing offenses all season along.

“He’s a baller, and he’s a problem,” Swinney said. “He was amazing.”

