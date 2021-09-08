Clemson signing class ranked among top 25 nationally

The Tigers’ 2021 signing class (2022 season newcomers) was rated No. 23 in the nation by Baseball America on Wednesday. The 19 newcomers that comprise the class are already with the team, led by Head Coach Monte Lee, Assistant Coaches Bradley LeCroy (recruiting coordinator) and Andrew See and Volunteer Assistant Coach Jared Broughton.

Clemson was one of seven ACC schools that had a top-25 rating by Baseball America, joining Miami (Fla.) (7), Duke (9), NC State (11), Wake Forest (13), Florida State (19) and Louisville (20).

Will Taylor, who is also a member of the Tiger football team, was the lone newcomer who was drafted in July. He was selected in the 19th round by the Texas Rangers.

The No. 23 rating marks the seventh year in a row Clemson has had at least one top-25 signing class rating.

–Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

