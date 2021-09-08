National analyst shows no respect to Clemson in his Top 25

National analyst shows no respect to Clemson in his Top 25

By September 8, 2021 11:54 am

A national college football reporter and analyst showed no respect to Clemson in his ranking of the top 25 teams in the sport after Week 1.

RJ Young of FOX Sports released his top 25 and has the Tigers all the way down at No. 11 in his ranking.

Clemson (0-1) is now ranked No. 6 in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll following its 10-3 loss to Georgia last Saturday after previously being ranked No. 3 in the AP poll and No. 2 in the coaches poll.

Here is Young’s full top 25:

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Penn State
  6. Texas
  7. Southern Cal
  8. Oregon
  9. Iowa
  10. Texas A&M
  11. Clemson
  12. UCLA
  13. Notre Dame
  14. Utah
  15. Iowa State
  16. TCU
  17. Coastal Carolina
  18. Arizona State
  19. Cincinnati
  20. Virginia Tech
  21. Wisconsin
  22. Kansas State
  23. NC State
  24. Rutgers
  25. Florida State

