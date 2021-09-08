National analyst shows no respect to Clemson in his Top 25

A national college football reporter and analyst showed no respect to Clemson in his ranking of the top 25 teams in the sport after Week 1.

RJ Young of FOX Sports released his top 25 and has the Tigers all the way down at No. 11 in his ranking.

Clemson (0-1) is now ranked No. 6 in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll following its 10-3 loss to Georgia last Saturday after previously being ranked No. 3 in the AP poll and No. 2 in the coaches poll.

Here is Young’s full top 25:

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Oklahoma Penn State Texas Southern Cal Oregon Iowa Texas A&M Clemson UCLA Notre Dame Utah Iowa State TCU Coastal Carolina Arizona State Cincinnati Virginia Tech Wisconsin Kansas State NC State Rutgers Florida State

👀 @RJ_Young dropped his week 1 top 25 teams Do you agree with his list? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/L0JLltTzY2 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 5, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks