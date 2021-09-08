Swinney updates Williams injury

On Sunday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced that sophomore wide receiver E.J. Williams would undergo surgery for a thumb injury sustained in last Saturday’s game vs. Georgia and would miss at least four weeks.

However, on Tuesday, Swinney passed along some potential good news regarding Williams’ injury status, telling the media that Williams wanted to try to play through the injury and wait until the end of the season to have the surgery.

“We will see where he is today and see if he can do it,” Swinney said. “He is going to have to have the surgery but he wants to play. We are going to tape him up and see if he can. Hopefully he can play. If so we will do the surgery at the end of the year.”

Swinney gave another update on Williams when he spoke to reporters following Wednesday’s practice.

Swinney said Williams did very well in practice and will be able to play through the thumb injury.

“He was great,” Swinney said. “He’s tough as nails. He’s a little sore, but you’d never know it. … He was awesome. He looks great. Didn’t see any hesitation at all. He made some great catches. If you can catch one from Big Cinco (D.J. Uiagalelei), you can catch one from anybody. So, that’s good news for us. So, really excited that he’s going to be able to go.

“They’ve got him on a nice little brace that he can hopefully get through the season with, and when the season’s over, they can fix it.”

Williams, who caught one pass for 0 yards in the game against UGA, emerged down the stretch as a true freshman for the Tigers in 2020 and finished the season with 24 receptions for 306 yards and two touchdowns over 12 games (four starts).

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks