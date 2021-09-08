Justyn Ross has seen better days on a football field.

Clemson’s star wideout made his much-anticipated return from his competitive hiatus in the Tigers’ 10-3 loss to Georgia on Saturday, a frustrating, error-filled performance for Clemson’s offense as a whole. The Tigers finished with just 180 yards of offense, and not since a 13-3 setback to Georgia Tech in 2007 had they mustered only a field goal.

Ross, a freshman All-American in 2018, was widely considered one of college football’s top wideouts after combining for 1,865 receiving yards and 17 touchdown catches his first two years with the Tigers. He had surgery over the summer to correct congenital spine fusion that cost him all of last season before making his return with four catches for 26 yards against the Bulldogs.

“I will promise you this, there ain’t nobody that cares more than that guy,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “He was very down on himself, but I’ll win or lose with that guy any day.”

Primarily an outside receiver his first two years in the program, Ross debuted Saturday in the slot but lined up at different positions to try to get back in the flow of the offense. But that proved to be more of a mental struggle than a physical one for the 6-foot-4, 205-pounder.

It was the first time he had played with quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. The two had done some pitch and catch with each other in the offseason even before Ross was fully cleared for contact, Uiagalelei said, to work on their chemistry. But whether it was timing, miscommunication or a combination of the two, it was off early and often against the Bulldogs.

On Clemson’s second offensive series, with the Tigers facing second-and-4 from their own 23-yard line, Ross lined up to the boundary and beat his former teammate, Derion Kendrick, with an inside release. But Uiagalelei’s throw went to the outside and fell incomplete along the sideline.

Uiagalelei again looked Ross’ way in the field slot on the next snap, but on a play offensive coordinator Tony Elliott described as a “hot situation” where Uiagalelei was supposed to get rid of the ball quickly against a blitz, Ross got crossed up on the signals and kept running. It forced Uiagalelei to hold on to the ball longer than he wanted, and the end result was one of Georgia’s seven sacks.

“We were free releasing our (running) back, but we had enough time if we’re on the same page with our receiver and our quarterback, that ball’s going to be completed probably over the middle and we’re running,” Elliott said.

With Clemson backed up at its own 16 facing third-and-9 on its next possession, Uiagalelei again targeted Ross, who was again lined up in the field slot. Ross ran an out route well beyond the sticks, but Uiagalelei’s throw was well behind Ross, whose confused raised-hands gesture afterward was noticeable even to ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit during the network’s broadcast.

“We’ve definitely had some work, but I think it’s his first game coming back,” Uiagalelei said. “It was just a lot that we’ll be able to get everything settled in together, and we’ll be perfectly fine going out through the season.”

Ross’ most critical error came on Christopher Smith’s pick-six late in the second quarter with the Tigers driving in Georgia territory. The Bulldogs brought a blitz from the field, leaving Ross one on one with Smith, who was dropping inside from his safety spot. Ross had the option — something Elliott said was implemented as part of the offense for receivers last season — to turn out or slant toward the middle of the field. He chose the latter but didn’t beat Smith to the ball, and Smith raced 74 yards the other way for the touchdown that proved to be the difference.

“All he’s got to do is just turn out like he’s supposed to do, and he’s going to catch that ball and he might break a tackle and score or get inside the 20,” Swinney said. “But at least he’s at the 21 or 22 and a first down. And instead it’s points the other way. That’s basic, simple stuff. He just made a bad decision.”

While it may have been an atypical performance for a player of Ross’ caliber, it wasn’t all that hard to see coming. It was his first game action since Clemson’s national championship game loss to LSU 20 months ago, and his preparation for the opener was slowed by COVID-19 protocols. Ross was cleared for full contact right before fall camp was set to begin Aug. 6, but he had to wait another week before returning to the practice field.

Like every other player at the beginning of camp, Ross also had to go through a five-day acclimatization period once he started practicing. He missed the first scrimmage of camp but took part in the second, though that wasn’t until Aug. 19.

That timeline gave Ross right at two weeks to try to get adequately prepared for his first game reps after such an extended layoff. While it wasn’t a good day for Ross from an execution standpoint, Swinney said he doesn’t have any long-term concerns about Ross’ cohesion with Uiagalelei, adding their chemistry was “great” during fall camp.

Swinney kept things in perspective considering the circumstances.

“I’m just happy he was able to go out there and make a mistake in a football game, you know?” Swinney said. “Happy for him. All that other stuff, we’ll get better from it. That’s just a part of his journey. This guy is special.”

Football season has finally arrived. Time to represent your Tigers and show your stripes!