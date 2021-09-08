Tuesday Tiger Talk: Georgia loss and moving forward

Every Tuesday we bring you the latest news from Clemson after two days of game week interviews.
In this week’s edition of Tuesday Tiger Talk we discuss the loss to Georgia and what the Tigers need to do moving forward.
A national college football reporter and analyst showed no respect to Clemson in his ranking of the top 25 teams in the sport after Week 1. RJ Young of FOX Sports released his top 25 and has the Tigers all the (…)
A local standout has received a big offer from Clemson. Dorman High School (Roebuck, S.C.) 2023 four-star offensive lineman Markee Anderson reported the offer from the Tigers via social media Wednesday (…)
It didn’t take long for Marcus Tate to show his age. On Clemson’s first offensive snap of the season, the Tigers’ freshman left guard drove off the ball and helped anchor a double team on Georgia nose (…)
Levon Kirkland and myself break down what happened last Saturday in Charlotte. We explain what went wrong and what went right in the Tigers’ 10-3 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. We also comment on why (…)
The toughest part of Clemson’s regular season schedule is behind them. However, the outcome is not what they had hoped. In the highly anticipated matchup Saturday night, the Tigers fell short to Georgia (…)
Andrew Booth was happy with Clemson’s defensive effort, especially his own, albeit it came in a 10-3 loss to Georgia Saturday. “Very proud. I felt like Coach (Venables), he had their number all night,” Booth (…)
I get why Clemson fans are disappointed by last Saturday’s results. It is not so much that the Tigers lost to Georgia, but how they lost. Clemson’s offense looked bad. The play calling was not creative and (…)
Among the prospects on hand for last Saturday’s game between Clemson and Georgia in Charlotte was a standout Palmetto State offensive lineman. Class of 2024 offensive tackle Kam Pringle of Woodland High (…)
Clemson fell just short against Georgia in a stout defensive matchup that featured two top-5 teams at the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. After the game, The Clemson Insider (…)
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit went in-depth this week on the problems he sees with Clemson’s offense, which mustered only three points and 180 total yards – including just 2 yards rushing (…)