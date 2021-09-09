2023 Peach State pass-rusher calls it a 'blessing' to receive love from Clemson

Since Sept. 1, this Class of 2023 prospect from the Peach State has consistently heard from Clemson and its staff.

“Thanks for all the love everyday,” Stone Mountain (GA.) South Gwinnett High School’s Tymere Burton wrote in a Tweet.

Burton recently caught up with The Clemson Insider regarding what he’s been hearing from the Tigers lately and his current recruitment.

“Honestly, just a lot of love,” Burton told TCI. “Just showing me the university and everything. It’s Clemson. It’s a blessing.”

Prior to last Wednesday, Burton did not have direct contact with Clemson. They had been reaching out through his head coach to find out more about the talented outside linebacker and Georgia native.

Burton said he hasn’t been able to make it up to Tiger Town just yet. He was invited multiple times by Clemson’s staff to come up for the Dabo Swinney Camp, but he was unable to fit it into his schedule. Now that Clemson has reached out and expressed interest, Burton will be trying to make his way to The Valley for a game this season.

Burton’s main point of contact at Clemson has been defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall.

“He’s really cool, really genuine, keeps it real,” Burton said of Hall. “Short and simple.”

According to Burton, they haven’t really broken down his game, nor has Hall told him what he likes about his game. Burton just knows that Hall likes him as a prospect and what he brings to the table.

“I’m pretty tall for a linebacker (6-3). I’m a pretty good size (225). I play in the box, but I mainly, the gist of my game is an edge rusher,” he said. “I time it well and I have good edge-rushing moves to get to the quarterback. I can also play standup linebacker and knock somebody out.”

How do teams at the next level view Burton?

“Somebody who can do it all,” he said without much hesitation.

In addition to Clemson, the programs that are currently standing out in Burton’s recruitment are Central Florida, Liberty, Pitt and Florida.

While Burton is looking to find his next home soon, he indicated that he likely won’t make a decision until after his junior season is over. With that being said, he hasn’t been able to suit up for South Gwinnett just yet. He’s been nursing an injury that will hold him out for about a month.

Burton is looking forward to making it up to Clemson for a game sometime soon.

“I’m trying to go up there anytime they’ll have me,” he said.

He was at Georgia State last Saturday and should be heading down to UCF at the end of November. Burton also said he should also be heading to Liberty and Pitt during the season too.

Thanks for all the love everyday 🧡💜@ClemsonFB @coachski_ @CoachVenables — Tymere Burton 6’3 225 OUTSIDE LINEBACKER (@TymereBurton13) September 6, 2021

