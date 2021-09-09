Local standout ‘shocked’ by huge offer from Clemson

By Gavin Oliver | September 9, 2021 12:19 am ET

A local offensive lineman received a long-awaited and highly coveted offer from Clemson on Wednesday.

The Tigers extended an offer to four-star class of 2023 recruit Markee Anderson of Dorman High School (Roebuck, S.C.).

Anderson is just the second offensive lineman in the 2023 class to earn an offer from Clemson, joining Oceanside Collegiate Academy (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) four-star Monroe Freeling.

“I was very excited and shocked,” Anderson told The Clemson Insider, “and it means a lot to be offered from a local school.”

Anderson is tabbed by 247Sports as the No. 2 prospect in the state of South Carolina, No. 8 offensive tackle nationally and No. 129 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class. Rivals ranks him as the No. 3 prospect in the Palmetto State and considers him the No. 14 offensive guard in his class.

Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell informed the 6-foot-6, 303-pound junior of his offer.

“I found out from Coach Caldwell,” Anderson said. “Coach Caldwell said he loves my technique, wanted to let me know I have an offer from Clemson.”

Anderson, who worked out with Caldwell at the Dabo Swinney Camp this summer, intends to return to campus for a game this season but has not yet set a visit date.

“Not sure yet,” he said, “but I do plan on visiting soon.”

Anderson was at South Carolina’s season opener against Eastern Illinois last Saturday and is slated to attend the Gamecocks’ game against Kentucky on Sept. 25.

South Carolina has also offered Anderson, along with Florida State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Arkansas and Clemson.

Where do the Tigers stand with the local standout now that they have pulled the trigger on a major offer?

“Don’t have a top (schools list) currently,” Anderson said, “but Clemson is definitely going to be high on my list.”

