Podcast: ACC has to pick up the slack if Clemson is to make CFP this year

Levon Kirkland and myself give out our ACC Power Rankings after Week 1 of the College Football Season and explain why we have certain teams ranked where they are.

We also question why football fans in the SEC pull for other schools in their conference and how the SEC bias by a certain network influences the college football rankings and the College Football Playoff.

Also, Davis Potter of The Clemson Insider drops by to talk all things Clemson Football and gives his thoughts on what happened in the Tigers’ loss to Georgia last Saturday.

You can listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcasts at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.