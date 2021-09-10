Burrow believes Higgins is primed for a big season in 2021

Joe Burrow is excited about Tee Higgins and believes the former Clemson wide receiver is primed to have a big season in 2021.

Burrow, the former LSU quarterback and 2019 Heisman Trophy winner, and Higgins are both entering their second season with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Burrow was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Bengals, who latter grabbed Higgins in the 2nd round (33rd overall) of the same draft.

“I’m excited to watch Tee,” Burrow said to the media this week. “Tee had a great offseason. You can tell he really put in the work and really grinded the whole year and came in looking great. He looks more explosive. He looks bigger, stronger, catches the ball better. I’m really excited to see what he can do.”

As a rookie last season, Higgins recorded 67 receptions for 908 yards and six touchdowns.

Joe Burrow said Tee Higgins and Chido Awuzie are two players he thinks are primed to have a big year for the #Bengals pic.twitter.com/V8lGDJvaMw — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) September 8, 2021

Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow and Mike Hilton have all mentioned how good Tee Higgins has looked. Looks like they think he’s primed for a big year 👀 — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) September 9, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks