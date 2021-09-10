Burrow believes Higgins is primed for a big season in 2021

Burrow believes Higgins is primed for a big season in 2021

Football

Burrow believes Higgins is primed for a big season in 2021

By September 10, 2021 3:03 pm

By |

Joe Burrow is excited about Tee Higgins and believes the former Clemson wide receiver is primed to have a big season in 2021.

Burrow, the former LSU quarterback and 2019 Heisman Trophy winner, and Higgins are both entering their second season with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Burrow was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Bengals, who latter grabbed Higgins in the 2nd round (33rd overall) of the same draft.

“I’m excited to watch Tee,” Burrow said to the media this week. “Tee had a great offseason. You can tell he really put in the work and really grinded the whole year and came in looking great. He looks more explosive. He looks bigger, stronger, catches the ball better. I’m really excited to see what he can do.”

As a rookie last season, Higgins recorded 67 receptions for 908 yards and six touchdowns.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

2hr

Clemson has officially landed its first commit in the Class of 2023. Miami (Fla.) Edison High School four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph announced his verbal commitment to Clemson Friday. He committed (…)

6hr

Levon Kirkland and myself talk about the ratings from last week’s Clemson-Georgia game and college football in general. We explain why college football has been the nation’s second best sport for several (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home