In-state running back: 'Means a lot' to hear from Spiller, Clemson

It’s only fitting that this local product will be on hand for Clemson’s home opener against South Carolina State on Saturday.

Irmo Fork (S.C.) Dutch Fork 2023 running back Jarvis Green confirmed to The Clemson Insider that he will be among those in attendance.

After working out at the Dabo Swinney Camp this summer and having the opportunity to receive some hands-on coaching instruction from Clemson running backs coach C.J. Spiller, he’ll get the opportunity to make his way back to The Valley.

“I’m very, very excited to meet the coaches, meet the staff and meet my old teammate who plays for them now — Will Taylor,” Green told TCI. “I just think I’m gonna have a fun time up there.”

You’d be hard-pressed to not ask Green about his former teammate. Taylor, a dual-sport athlete, was Clemson’s primary punt returner against Georgia and even saw some offensive snaps, including one as a Wildcat quarterback.

“I think I was more excited (than he was) when he got in,” he said. “I was very excited when he got in. I just had a smile on my face, I was happy when he got in the game.

When Green first heard from Clemson it was around midnight on Sept. 1. He was surprised. Then, he quickly rushed over to his parent’s room and woke them up to inform them about the good news.

Green has begun to hear a lot more from Spiller and Clemson since last Wednesday. College football coaches and recruiting staffs around the country can now directly contact juniors in the 2023 class, whether it’s sending them messages, mail or graphics.

With that being said, what has Green been hearing from Clemson?

“Just that it’s a family mindset,” Green said. They’re ‘All In.’ They want me up there, so that’s why I’m going up there this week and that they’re waiting to see me.”

According to Green, Spiller has been watching his film, telling the young running back that he’s been having “great games.” He’s also been passing along some advice for life, football and everything in between.

“It means a lot because C.J. Spiller, he’s been through the NFL, he’s been through college, he set records,” Green said. “It just means a lot that a great is trying to push me or trying to recruit me.”

Through two games, Green has around 235 rushing yards and a team-leading six touchdowns.

“I’m a patient running back, I look for the holes to come,” he said when asked to describe his playing style.

Green compared his game to Le’Veon Bell’s patient running style, which is what he tries to emulate and make it his own on the field.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!