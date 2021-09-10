National analyst says people should stop overreacting to Clemson's loss to UGA

“Relax.”

That’s the message that FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt has for Clemson fans following the Tigers’ 10-3 loss to Georgia last Saturday.

“Clemson fans, you need to relax,” Klatt said recently. “Everybody around college football, relax with the whole ‘Clemson is done’ take. They’re not going anywhere.”

Klatt has Clemson at No. 5 in his ranking of the top 10 teams after Week 1, behind Oklahoma at No. 4, Ohio State at No. 3, Georgia at No. 2 and Alabama at No. 1.

“What teams in the country can do to Clemson what Georgia did to Clemson?” Klatt said. “Maybe two? Maybe. Alabama and Georgia. I don’t see another defense that can do to D.J. Uiagalelei what Georgia’s defense did to them. Oh, and by the way, Clemson just held Georgia to three points offensively. So, it’s one mistake. D.J. makes the mistake, J.T. didn’t make the mistake. So, J.T. Daniels didn’t make the mistake, they won the game. It’s that close. That was a razor-thin margin. Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, Clemson, they’re going to have problems, they’re going to struggle.’ With who? Who in the ACC can do that to Clemson? C’mon. Clemson’s at No. 5. I think they’re going to be just fine.”

