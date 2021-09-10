Report: Former Clemson star getting called up to the big leagues

A former Clemson star is getting called up to The Show today.

Former Clemson standout Seth Beer will join the Arizona Diamondbacks today in Seattle ahead of the D-backs’ game against the Mariners, according to a report from the Forsyth County News.

The Diamondbacks’ No. 12 prospect according to MLB.com, Beer is hitting .287 with 16 home runs and 59 RBIs this season for the Triple-A Reno Aces.

A former first-round pick of the Houston Astros in the 2018 MLB Draft, Beer was traded to the Diamondbacks in 2019 as part of a four-player deal that included six-time All-Star pitcher Zack Greinke.

In three minor league seasons, Beer has a .292 batting average with 54 home runs and 204 RBIs.

At Clemson from 2016-18, Beer was a career .321 hitter with a .489 on-base percentage in 188 games (188 starts). He had 41 doubles, a triple, 56 homers, 177 RBIs, 172 runs, 180 walks (35 intentional) against only 98 strikeouts, 42 hit-by-pitches and four steals.

