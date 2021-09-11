Beer belts homer in first big league at-bat

It didn’t take long for former Clemson All-American Seth Beer to make a big impression in his first big league plate appearance.

Stepping to the dish as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning of his MLB debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Seattle Mariners in Seattle on Friday night, Beer hit a solo home run to right field off the Mariners’ Diego Castillo in what was his first career at-bat in The Show.

The former Tiger outfielder and first baseman became the 65th former Tiger to play in a major league game and 11th in 2021.

Beer, a three-time All-American at Clemson, won the Dick Howser Trophy as national player-of-the-year in his freshman season of 2016. In his three-year career at Clemson (2016-18), he hit .321 with 41 doubles, a triple, 56 homers, 177 RBIs, 172 runs, 180 walks against only 98 strikeouts, a .489 on-base percentage and four steals in 188 games.

Beer was drafted in the first round by the Houston Astros after the 2018 season, then was acquired by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2019. In three minor league seasons, Beer is hitting .292 with 54 homers and 204 RBIs in 289 games.

–Clemson Athletic Communications contributed to this story

