Clemson's unavailable players for South Carolina State game

Clemson has announced the players who will be unavailable for Saturday’s game against South Carolina State at Memorial Stadium, and it’s a short list.

Safety Lannden Zanders, who’s out for the season with a shoulder injury, is the only player listed as unavailable by Clemson, though fellow safety Nolan Turner has also been dealing with an injury that kept him out of the season opener against Georgia. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said earlier in the week Turner won’t play Saturday but is expected to be back in action next week for the Tigers’ ACC opener against Georgia Tech.

The good news for the Tigers is defensive tackle Tyler Davis is available for his first snaps of the season after also missing the Georgia game. Offensive lineman Mason Trotter, who’s dealing with a broken hand, is also active.