Dixon 'needs to grow up'

Clemson had its best rushing performance of the young season Saturday, but the Tigers’ most experience back once again wasn’t a big part part of it.

Lyn-J Dixon ripped off a 16-yard run on the first play of the Tigers’ 49-3 rout of South Carolina State at Memorial Stadium. But the senior got just three more carries on a night when Clemson racked up 242 yards on the ground.

Dixon, who finished with just 27 yards, hasn’t been a big part of the game plan through Clemson’s first two games. A violation of team rules played into that against Georgia, when Dixon missed the first half and then only got one carry in the second half of the Tigers’ 10-3 loss.

Asked what Dixon needs to do to be a bigger part of the offense going forward, Swinney said the answer is simple.

“He just needs to grow up,” Swinney said. “It’s that simple. He needs to be a team player. He’s a good player. Obviously he’s very talented and we’ve seen that, but we need him to stay out of (running backs coach C.J.) Spiller’s doghouse.”

Dixon’s four carries were the fewest among the Tigers’ primary backs Saturday. Dixon has just five carries for 37 yards through the first two games.

