Freshman scores his first touchdown for Tigers

Will Shipley ran seven yards for his first touchdown in a Clemson uniform and put his team up 14-0 over South Carolina State with 7:20 to play in the first quarter. The drive covered 67 yards in six plays and 2:49.

D.J. Uiagalelei flipped the field on 2nd-and-2 with a 36 yard completion to Justyn Ross that put the Tigers at the S.C. State 24. Will Taylor entered the game in a wild-cat formation and ran into the end zone from 19 yards out but a block in the back negated the score.

Three plays later Shipley ran in for a seven yard touchdown to put Clemson up 14-0.