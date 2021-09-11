Game Day Podcast: S.C. State at No. 6 Clemson Preview Show

By Will Vandervort | September 11, 2021 9:44 am ET

Levon Kirkland and myself preview today’s matchup, as No. 6 Clemson takes on S.C. State at Death Valley.

We break down the game and give our thoughts on what might happen, as well as look at and break down the rest of the ACC and top 25 schedule in college football.

We also have interviews with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, linebacker James Skalski and running backs coach C.J. Spiller.

You can listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcasts at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.