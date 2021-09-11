What They Are Saying: Future Tigers shine under the Friday Night Lights

Several Clemson commitments showed out in their respective high school games on Friday night.

Quarterback Cade Klubnik (Westlake High School (Austin, Texas)), wide receiver Adam Randall (Myrtle Beach (S.C.) High School), cornerback Jeadyn Lukus (Mauldin (S.C.) High School) and athlete Jaren Kanak (Hays (Kan.) High School) all shined under the Friday Night Lights.

Check out what they are saying about the performances of the future Tigers:

🚨🚨#Clemson commit & #Elite11 MVP Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) hit 21-of-30 passes for 352 yards and 6️⃣ TDs with a seventh score rushing Friday night in Austin Westlake’s (3-0) 59-21 win over Mansfield Summit #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/kORpaJgNRM — Brian Stumpf (@Stumpf_Brian) September 11, 2021

Westlake gets on the scoreboard with a 12 yard pass from Cade Klubnik to Jaden Greathouse. Westlake 7, Mansfield Summit 0 – 7: 37 1Q #txhsfb @ThomasJonesAAS — Michael Adams (@Michael_Adams77) September 11, 2021

Cade Klubnik finds Jaden Greathouse for a 46-yard TD at the end of the 1Q. Westlake 14, Mansfield Summit 0. #txhsfb @ThomasJonesAAS @varsity_news — Michael Adams (@Michael_Adams77) September 11, 2021

Westlake quickly answers with a 15-yard pass from Cade Klubnik to Bryce Chambers. Westlake 21, Mansfield Summit 7 – 4:58 2Q #txhsfb @ThomasJonesAAS — Michael Adams (@Michael_Adams77) September 11, 2021

Bryce Chambers with a 17-yd TD reception from Cade Klubnik. Westlake leads Mansfield Summit 31-7 with 2:20 left in 3Q. #txhsfb @ThomasJonesAAS — Michael Adams (@Michael_Adams77) September 11, 2021

Cade Klubnik runs it in from the Mansfield Summit 1-yard-line. Westlake 38, Mansfield Summit 14 – 11:56 4Q. #txhsfb @ThomasJonesAAS — Michael Adams (@Michael_Adams77) September 11, 2021

Cade Klubnik finds Jaden Greathouse for a 38-yd TD. It's the third TD for the duo. Westlake leads 45-14 with 9:44 left in the 4Q. #txhsfb @ThomasJonesAAS — Michael Adams (@Michael_Adams77) September 11, 2021

Cade Klubnik with his 6th TD pass of the game to Jackson Kayser for 38 yards. Westlake 52, Mansfield Summit 14. 4:07 left in 4Q. #txhsfb @ThomasJonesAAS — Michael Adams (@Michael_Adams77) September 11, 2021

Myrtle Beach 7, Oceanside 0, after Ryan Burger's 43-yard TD pass to Adam Randall with 8:19 left in Q1. Burger was moving out of the pocket, got it 12-14 yards downfield to Randall, who broke a tackle, kept his balance and took it in for the Seahawks' first points of 2021. — Ian Guerin (@iguerin) September 10, 2021

Myrtle Beach 26, Oceanside 24, after Ryan Burger’s 58-yard TD pass to Adam Randall with 4:46 left in Q3. That was another 80-yard drive that took less than 1:30 (1:14 that time), the third time the Seahawks have done that tonight. — Ian Guerin (@iguerin) September 11, 2021

After a beautiful Oceanside punt that downed Myrtle inside its own 1, the Seahawks went Rhino with Adam Randall. He got 6 yards in the first carry and then 38 on the second. I think he might have a future in this game. — Ian Guerin (@iguerin) September 11, 2021

Myrtle Beach 34, Oceanside 31, after Ryan Burger’s 7-yard TD pass to Adam Randall with 5:10 to go. Randall also took in the 2-point conversion out of the Rhino. — Ian Guerin (@iguerin) September 11, 2021

Myrtle Beach takes 34-31 lead on Oceanside with 5:10 to play in the game….Ryan Burger has thrown for more than 300 yards and has three touchdown passes to Adam Randall…Randall is a beast, btw — DavidRShelton (@dshelton66) September 11, 2021

Adam Randall picks up a first down out of three straight Rhino carries and that’s gonna do it. Seahawks can kneel this thing out. — Ian Guerin (@iguerin) September 11, 2021

Interception Jeadyn Lukas!! MAVS take over on their 40. Ensuing play Jeadyn Lukus with a huge reception! 2 plays later MAULDIN TOUCHDOWN!! pic.twitter.com/ceMUn6OZ4M — MAV LAND Athletics 🐂 (@Mauldin_Athl) September 10, 2021

Jaren Kanak with the highlight reel TD run vs. Great Bend. pic.twitter.com/dLQnhs2ruE — Hays HS Athletics (@HaysHighAD) September 11, 2021

