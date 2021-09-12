Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 49 S.C. State 3

Football

By September 12, 2021 8:12 am

Clemson, S.C. — The Tigers were back in Death Valley for the season opener and so were the Clemson fans.

Check out some great pictures from the Tigers’ 49-3 win over South Carolina State in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.

