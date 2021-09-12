Dixon takes to Twitter after being called out by Swinney

Dixon takes to Twitter after being called out by Swinney

By September 12, 2021 10:52 am

Through two games, Lyn-J Dixon hasn’t been a big part of Clemson’s offense.

The senior running back recorded only four carries for 27 yards in the Tigers’ 49-3 win over South Carolina State on Saturday after rushing just one time for 10 yards in the season-opening 10-3 loss to Georgia on Sept. 4.

Dixon made another appearance late in the second half against SC State and caught a 14-yard touchdown pass, but his four carries were the fewest among the Tigers’ primary backs Saturday.

After Saturday’s game, head coach Dabo Swinney was asked what Dixon needs to do to be a bigger part of the offense going forward.

“He just needs to grow up,” Swinney said. “It’s that simple. He needs to be a team player. He’s a good player. Obviously he’s very talented and we’ve seen that, but we need him to stay out of (running backs coach C.J.) Spiller’s doghouse.”

Dixon took to social media this morning with a couple of Tweets in what was likely a response to Swinney’s comments:

