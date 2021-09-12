Finebaum opines on whether Clemson or Ohio State has more to be concerned about

On SportsCenter on Sunday, ESPN personality Paul Finebaum was asked whether Clemson or Ohio State has more to be concerned about at this early point in the season.

The Tigers, of course, lost 10-3 to Georgia in Charlotte in Week 1 before bouncing back to beat South Carolina State 49-3 at Death Valley on Saturday.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes, meanwhile, suffered a 35-28 upset loss at the hands of Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal and the No. 12-ranked Ducks on Saturday in Columbus.

Ohio State came into Saturday ranked No. 3 in both the AP Top 25 Poll and Coaches Polls, while Clemson was ranked No. 6 in both polls.

“It’s Ryan Day’s program,” Finebaum said when asked whether Ohio State or Clemson should be more concerned. “It’s hard to explain what happened yesterday at the Horseshoe, especially when you consider that Oregon, coming into the game without its two best players (defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, linebacker Justin Flowe) — maybe the best player in college football (Thibodeaux) — and they just did everything right. Mario Cristobal is an outstanding coach. People are really looking at him for big-time things. But the key to the game is really Joe Moorhead, his offensive coordinator who was at Mississippi State a couple years ago. But Ohio State’s defense couldn’t stop anything. Their offense couldn’t get anything going. And Indiana, their path to the playoff is very complicated because of that. That’s a home loss, where Clemson lost a neutral-site game and only really gave up three points because one of the scores was on a pick-six.”

