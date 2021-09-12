Former Clemson QB pulls off miracle in Tallahassee

Football

By September 12, 2021 12:09 am

A former Clemson quarterback helped pull off a miracle comeback win in Tallahassee on Saturday night.

Down by three points to Florida State with six seconds left, former Tiger and current Jacksonville State quarterback Zerrick Cooper heaved a deep pass downfield to wide receiver Damond Philyaw-Johnson, who evaded two FSU defenders en route to a 59-yard touchdown that gave the Gamecocks a 20-17 win as time expired.

Jacksonville State was down 17-7 with 4:20 left in the third quarter. Cooper also threw a 23-yard touchdown pass at the 4:45 mark of the fourth quarter to cut FSU’s lead to 17-14.

Cooper finished the game 17-of-38 passing for 242 yards and two touchdown passes while also rushing for 31 yards on 17 carries.

