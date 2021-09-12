Herbstreit gives his top CFB teams after Week 2

Herbstreit gives his top CFB teams after Week 2

Football

Herbstreit gives his top CFB teams after Week 2

By September 12, 2021 6:42 pm

By |

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit took to Twitter on Sunday with his ranking of the top teams in college football following Week 2 of the season.

While Clemson is ranked No. 6 in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll, the Tigers didn’t crack Herbstreit’s top six.

Instead, his list features Alabama at No. 1, Georgia at No. 2, Oklahoma at No. 3 and Oregon at No. 4, with Iowa and Cincinnati rounding out Herbstreit’s ranking.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

3hr

Clemson’s home opener on Saturday proved a special day for multiple reasons. For starters the sixth-ranked Tigers returned to the win column as they pounced on South Carolina State early and ran away with (…)

5hr

Following Week 2 of the college football season, the new Associated Press Top 25 Poll was released Sunday. Clemson (1-1) is now ranked No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25. The Tigers, previously ranked No. 6 in the (…)

6hr

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released on Sunday following the Week 2 action in college football. Clemson (1-1) is still ranked No. 6 in the new coaches poll. The Tigers, also ranked (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home