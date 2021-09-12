Herbstreit gives his top CFB teams after Week 2

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit took to Twitter on Sunday with his ranking of the top teams in college football following Week 2 of the season.

While Clemson is ranked No. 6 in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll, the Tigers didn’t crack Herbstreit’s top six.

Instead, his list features Alabama at No. 1, Georgia at No. 2, Oklahoma at No. 3 and Oregon at No. 4, with Iowa and Cincinnati rounding out Herbstreit’s ranking.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks