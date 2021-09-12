Watch Lawrence throw his first NFL touchdown

September 12, 2021

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has his first career NFL regular season touchdown under his belt.

Making his first NFL start on Sunday for the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Houston Texans in Houston, Lawrence hooked up with tight end Chris Manhertz for a 22-yard touchdown pass at the 12:25 mark of the second quarter.

At the time of his first touchdown pass, Lawrence was 8-of-14 passing for 120 yards and the touchdown, and the Jaguars trailed the Texans 14-7.

Here is Lawrence’s first career NFL completion:

